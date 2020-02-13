LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A bizarre intersection in New Albany causes backups and headaches for drivers, so the city wants to improve it.
The intersection of Charlestown Road at St. Joseph Road and Kamer Miller Road is confusing, to say the least, officials said. When Interstate 265 was built, some roads were re-routed, making for a tricky situation.
There's a stoplight on the busy multi-lane road, a three-way stop where the other two streets meet and a connector road in-between. The area continues to grow, and city leaders, including City Engineer Larry Summers, said it's time to fix the intersection.
"We've been looking at this intersection for quite some time, and based on some of the safety studies that we've done and then just the potential development in this area, it made it abundantly clear that this intersection needed improvement," he said.
The city is moving into a design phase to figure out how to solve the problems. City officials hope to begin construction next year.
