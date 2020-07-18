NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Commencement didn't happen the way many students expected, but the 2020 classes of Floyd Central High School and New Albany High School are officially graduates.
Both southern Indiana schools held socially distanced commencement ceremonies Saturday, months after the last day of classes.
"This class will succeed even when the future is uncertain, because uncertainty promotes hope," said Ben Purvis, a new Floyd Central High School graduate.
Each student was given four tickets for family or friends to attend the ceremonies in the schools' gymnasiums. Commencement was split into two ceremonies: Half the grads got their diplomas during the first ceremony, and the other half followed later Saturday.
The commencements were livestreamed on the schools' YouTube pages.
Social-distancing guidelines were also in place during the ceremonies, and those who didn't wear a mask were not allowed into the schools.
Grads who spoke with WDRB News said it was a bittersweet day and wished they could have had a traditional graduation.
"I am super excited about it; I mean, I waited 13 years," said Danielle Grant, a New Albany grad. "Even though it is not the graduation we wanted, I am really glad we get to have one."
Each grad also received a face mask with their school's logo on it.
