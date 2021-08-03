LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 11,000 New Albany Floyd County students are back in the classroom.
Superintendent Dr. Brad Snyder calls it "deja vu" as pandemic-signage remains in place and masks part of the uniform, but he is confident this school year will be a great one.
It's a new school year at New Albany Floyd County Schools but with old habits. "With the federal mask mandate all of our students have to wear their mask in the mornings and afternoons on the bus, said Transportation Director Eric Reid.
Once students get to school there are still familiar challenges for the day, said New Albany High School principal Dr. Michele Ginkins. "I think the best way to describe it as far as in the classrooms is trying to keep students social distanced and facing the front, and those sort of things. We're kind of starting the year like we finished the year," she said.
After a year of some online learning and some in-person, the district is seeing big changes. Only about 100 sixth through 12th graders are taking advantage of a new virtual academy. The rest are in the classrooms with new mask guidance.
"We are currently in a recommended, highly encouraged, whatever verb you want to use," said Snyder. And he adds that depending on how COVID continues to spread, the district could change mask guidance any day. "We are watching the surge and talking with health professionals, and that may change if our situation worsens."
While masks aren't required, the district wants students to feel comfortable wearing one. That's why Snyder has school administrators wearing masks for the first week or two of school.
"I'm sure there are students arriving today with peer pressure and might not have the confidence we want them to have," Snyder said. "We just want them to know that's it's ok. It's fine. It's a new world order. If you want to wear the mask, wear the mask."
New Albany Floyd County Schools provided a few opportunities for students 12 and older to get the vaccine on campus recently. Snyder tells WDRB he hopes to have more options throughout the school year.
