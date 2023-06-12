NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- For the first time in almost a year, New Albany Floyd County Schools has a permanent superintendent.
The school board unanimously approved at Monday's meeting a contract with Dr. Travis Madison, the former superintendent at Barr-Reeve Community Schools in Montgomery, Ind.
Madison was chosen to lead the southern Indiana school district following the abrupt retirement of former superintendent Brad Snyder last July. Bill Briscoe, former assistant superintendent, put off his retirement after 44 years with the school corporation to serve as interim superintendent.
According to a summary of the contract's terms, Madison's contract will run from July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2026. The staring salary for the 2023-24 contract year would be $192,000, and rise to $200,000 for the 2024-25 contract year. For the 2025-26 contract year, the new superintendent's base salary can be increased annually by 3-5% following an annual evaluation.
"I feel extremely blessed and humbled to be the choice to lead your district," Madison said following his vote of approval.
Following the turnover in leadership the last year and a half, Madison said he hopes to provide security for the district.
"I think the biggest thing I'm going to try to provide stability and something they'll be familiar with. My goal is to get out and about as much as I possibly can to put a name with the face," Madison said.
He said his top goal is to build on what he describes as an already strong foundation at NAFCS and continue students success post high school.
"Just trying to make sure we adequately prepare our kids for whatever challenge is next and make sure we do out very best to put them in best position to have the things that they would want to achieve after the leave."
An Indiana native, Madison has served as superintendent at Barr-Reeve Community Schools in Daviess County, Indiana, since 2011. During his time with the district, he led a $16 million construction and renovation project from 2019-2021, according to a copy of his resume. He also saw student enrollment grow by 40% in the last decade.
Before becoming superintendent at Barr-Reeve, he served as principal of Barr-Reeve Junior/Senior High School from 2002-11. The school was honored by the Indiana Department of Education as a "Four Star School" for seven of Madison's nine years as principal.
Madison also led the way for two local tax referendums that passed.
"The biggest thing we tried to accomplish with those things is again, those relationships pay off when you have situations where you have to go to the taxpayers and have to go to the community and ask for support."
Madison jumps to a district with more than ten times the students as Barr-Reeve. His permanent contract takes effect July 1.
