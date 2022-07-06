NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Bill Briscoe, the assistant superintendent of New Albany Floyd County Schools, will postpone his retirement plans after the school corporation’s board named him temporary interim superintendent Wednesday.
The New Albany Floyd County Consolidated School Corporation Board of Trustees voted 6-1 on Wednesday for Briscoe to continue serving as interim superintendent after the abrupt retirement of Superintendent Brad Snyder last week. Board member Lee Ann Wiseheart was the lone "no" vote.
The school corporation’s board voted 4-3 on July 1 to approve a retirement agreement with former Superintendent Brad Snyder that will pay him $181,960 in severance pay. A quarter of the amount, $45,490 minus applicable taxes, will be paid to Snyder within 30 days of the agreement's execution, while the remaining 75%, $136,470 minus applicable taxes, will be paid as part of the school corporation's first payroll of January 2023.
Briscoe, who was set to retire Friday, said he could continue serving as the interim superintendent at New Albany Floyd County Schools until the beginning of September. He said he would continue at his same pay rate while serving as interim superintendent.
