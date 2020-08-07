NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- New Albany Floyd County Schools will resume classes Wednesday, and 12,000 students will learn either in person or online.
The district's teachers returned to class a couple of weeks ago. They've been training with e-learning coaches and putting the finishing touches on their digital classrooms.
"We want our parents to know that the education (students) receive in the virtual setting will be identical to if they were sitting in our class," Assistant Superintendent Louis Jensen said in a video posted on the district's Facebook page.
All K-12 students will have their own computer and will use Google classrooms to meet with teachers. Live instruction will follow a normal school day schedule.
"Students who are learning virtually will be on a bell schedule," said Jensen. "Let's take the high school for example, they'll start school at 7:40 a.m. and they'll end at 2:26 p.m. They'll attend class just like if they were inside the school physically."
For those who can't tune into live classes, lessons will be recorded.
Parents had a choice to send their children to school virtually or in person. Elementary students will attend daily with one set of classmates inside a socially distanced classroom, while the district's older students will follow an A/B schedule.
Up to Labor Day, students in grades 7-12 whose last names start with A to K will attend Monday/Wednesday, while those whose last names start with L to Z will attend Tuesday/Thursday. On Fridays, everyone will do virtual learning.
Meanwhile, custodians are giving all schools a deep clean.
"We've got a plan for getting every classroom every night with biocidal cleaners," said Bill Wisehart, who oversees the district's facilities. "High-touch areas we'll be hitting multiple times through the day."
Some drinking fountains are being replaced with water bottle fill stations. Schools will also use staggered start times and dismissals, with students using different doors to avoid crowds.
