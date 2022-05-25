LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- New Albany High School will increase their security measures on Thursday after an anonymous school shooting threat was made, according to district officials.
In a phone call to parents on Wednesday evening, the district told parents that an anonymous phone call said there would be a shooting at the high school on Thursday, according to Assistant to the Superintendent Bill Briscoe.
District officials did not find the threat credible, but wanted "parents to make the best decisions for the safety of their own children." Briscoe said they would have closed the school if they believed students were in danger.
There will be an increased police presence at the high school on Thursday.
The threat comes just days after 19 children and two teachers were gunned down at an elementary school in Texas.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.