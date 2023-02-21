LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- New Albany High School is on a heightened security Tuesday, after school officials say there was a threat made.
In a voicemail to families, New Albany Floyd County Schools assistant superintendent Dr. Thomas Brillhart said, "this morning New Albany High School learned of a voice message threat made toward the school intended for today."
The message said local law enforcement was called immediately, and a police presence and heightened security will be in place today.
Brillhart said, "If anyone has any information related to this threat or can assist in our ongoing investigation please do not hesitate to call either New Albany High School, New Albany Floyd County Schools central office and or New Albany Police."
