LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One home in New Albany certainly looked like Easter this weekend.
Decorating isn't new for John Fogel — and his home on State Street proves that.
In honor of Easter, Fogel wrapped his home in pastel sheets of plastic table coverings. The decorations took him weeks, and even included photos on the side.
Decorating his home is something Fogel does for holidays including Christmas, Fourth of July and Halloween.
"There was a lot of people who stop by and say 'this is a very good house' they love it, they think it is awesome," Fogel said.
It will be a tight turnaround for the home's next theme — Fogel said he will get started on his Mother's Day house on Monday.
