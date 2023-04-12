NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- The Silver Creek Landing kayak launch point is officially open to the public after city leaders celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday morning.
The area under the Spring Street overpass in New Albany is already very popular with recreational fishermen and kayakers, but this new addition will bring increased awareness and accessibility to the Silver Creek area.
"There is calmness, you get a little bit of exercise" Andrea Vanhorn, CEO of Honey Crème Donut Shop, said.
Plans for the project include stabilizing the steep, dirt slope and adding a concrete walkway that will serve as a launch-point for kayakers, canoers, boaters, fishermen, and recreational swimmers.
Vanhorn is one of many people excited about the new development, calling it a peaceful place that will most likely draw visitors.
"It's going to bring folks in for sports, it's going to bring folks to the community," Vanhorn said.
The new launch point can be accessed from Providence Way or E. Spring Street.
"It empty's out into the Ohio River and that is a cool experience to be able to go out there" Alicia Meredith, New Albany parks director, said.
Mayor Jeff Gahan attended ribbon cutting and thanked the City Council and New Albany Redevelopment Commission for their work on this project.
For more information on the Silver Creek Landing entrance CLICK HERE.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.