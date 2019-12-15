LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A volunteer group in southern Indiana is feeding the homeless and sharing the season of giving with a holiday meal.
We the People of New Albany served a Christmas lunch for the homeless on Sunday to continue a summer tradition of feeding those in need every Sunday afternoon.
The group initially ran into problems with Floyd County health officials earlier in the year after the department said the volunteers were not following health code regulations. The group has since changed tactics and had Ivy Tech help provide the meals for the event.
"It pulls together the community as one. To show that we all love and care for our street family," said We the People of New Albany founder, Kim Payne. "We treat no one different. Everyone is created equal."
For anyone who would like to volunteer, the group has a Facebook page for people interested in getting involved.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.