LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When a New Albany woman walked out to her car Saturday morning, she found a picture stuck to her window.
The black and white photo reads "Gertie Swatzell and JD Swatzell 1942" on the back.
Hoping to find its owner, Katie Posten tweeted the photo, which garnered thousands of retweets.
Walked out to my car in New Albany, IN and found this picture stuck to the window. Undoubtedly from a home that was struck by the tornado that ripped through Kentucky last night. Hoping to find its owners. It looks like it reads - Gertie Swatzell and JD Swatzell 1942 - pls RT pic.twitter.com/juoCYNAS3o— Katie Posten (@katieposten) December 11, 2021
"Undoubtedly from a home that was struck by the tornado that ripped through Kentucky last night," Posten wrote in the tweet.
Turns out, she was right. The picture belongs to the Swatzell family in Dawson Springs, Kentucky, which is 167 miles away from New Albany.
UPDATE: the photo belongs to the Swatzell family from Dawson Springs, KY, and I’ve been connected with a family member. Making a plan for later this week to return it. ❤️ https://t.co/cXwINlKscd— Katie Posten (@katieposten) December 11, 2021
Posten said she has been connected with a family member and plans to return the photo to them this week.
Other Kentuckians have also reported finding photos at their home after the monstrous tornado swept through Kentucky.
WDRB Chief Meteorologist Marc Weinberg posted a photo a viewer in Prospect found at his Prospect home. That man, and thousands of others who have photos and other items, are hoping to find the owners. A Facebook group has been formed to connect owners with their belongings.
"It is very possible this is debris fallout from the huge tornado to our west overnight," Weinberg said.
