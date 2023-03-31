LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville kids healing from trauma got the opportunity of a lifetime while learning about horses.
There will be 1,500 horses that end up living at Churchill Downs the rest of the year. Kids with 2X Game Changers Future Healers Got Zoo Buddies got to tour where the horses go when they need to see the doctor.
"They're our pets here on the backside," Dr. Will Farmer, Churchill Downs equine medical director, said. "These horses are well loved and taken care of."
It's due to a partnership with Churchill Downs for the new 502'sDay, a brand new day on Derby Week to celebrate the locals.
"We're all so spoiled here at Churchill because we get to see these horses all the time and you forget what it's like to actually see a kid touch the horse for the first time," Cathy Shircliff, Churchill Downs director of equine industry relations, said.
They also went to Second Stride in Prospect, a place that provides former racehorses like General A Rod, who ran in the Triple Crown races, a home after their racing days are over.
"That's really what they do here, is give everybody a second chance," Shircliff said. "They give these horses their second career."
The kids learned how to properly brush the horses and pick out their hoofs. This kicks off the new leg of the program that heals kids dealing with secondary trauma from gun violence.
These kids are part of Planet Savers, a nature-based therapy.
"You're always ripping and running, so to take time out during the weekend to do something like this and just have quiet time and get to know the animals is a really good experience," Amari Thomas, a parent, said.
To learn more about Future Healers Got Zoo Buddies, click here.
Copyright 2023 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.