LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Downtown Partnership released data that suggests the city is rebounding from the COVID-19 pandemic based on an “uptick” in new businesses.
Since January, LDP reported 15 new businesses opened, while 10 businesses closed. The partnership said this is the first time since the pandemic started that “new business openings in the urban core have exceeded closures,” according to a press release.
“I think it’s a very positive indicator that we’re back,” said Bill Schreck, LDP’s interim director. “And we’re going to be gibber and better than we were.”
However, not all 15 new businesses are technically in what could be considered downtown. Six are in the Central Business District (CBD), and nine fall outside those boundaries in surrounding neighborhoods. Most are in the East Market District, known as the NuLu neighborhood.
Meanwhile, the vast majority of the closures do fall within the CBD boundaries.
WDRB News asked the partnership why it included some neighborhoods and not others in its data. Schreck responded in an email that these boundaries have been used by LDP in the past to track this kind of data and that these areas “have a direct impact on the CBD.”
The number of new businesses — no matter where they are — is not to be diminished. Entrepreneurs launching 15 new businesses after a pandemic is encouraging news, but there is still a long way to go for downtown Louisville.
The partnership is positive about the future. Schreck said if the trend continues, it is expected that a total of 27 new businesses could open by the end of the year, which would outpace the 10-year average for the city.
The follow lists of openings and closings were provided by LDP:
Openings in downtown Louisville:
Restaurants/Cafes
- Black Jockey's Lounge, 630 S. Fourth St. (first quarter)
- Clever Moose Market Cafe, 204 S. Hancock St. (first quarter)
- The Salad Chic, 428 W. Market St. (first quarter)
- Torino's Sandwich Bar, 821 E. Market St., Suite 101 (first quarter)
- The Bayou, 434 W. Market St. (second quarter)
- Everyday Kitchen, 552 E. Market St. (second quarter)
- In Season Restaurant, 324-A W. Main St. (second quarter)
- Parlour Pizza, 133 W. Liberty St. (second quarter)
- Seafood Lady, 601 E. Jefferson St. (second quarter)
- Wild Swann, 601 W. Main St. (second quarter)
Apparel/Accessories
- Sugar Town Vintage, 205 S. Shelby St. (first quarter)
Bars/Nightspots
- Gertie's Whiskey Bar, 821 E. Market St., Suite 101 (first quarter)
Brewers
- Shippingport Brewing Co./Sally Forth Taproom, 1221 W. Main St. (second quarter)
Brews/Spirits/Wines
- Evergreen Liquors, 720 E. Market St. (second quarter)
Pet Services
- Bark Louisville, 713 E. Broadway (second quarter)
Closings in Downtown Louisville:
Restaurants/Cafes
- Another Place Downtown Sandwich Shop, 119 S. Seventh St. (first quarter)
- Jimmy John's Gourmet Sandwich Shop, 332 W. Broadway, #106 (first quarter)
- Atlantic No. 5, 607 W. Main St. (second quarter)
Bars/Nightspots
- Jimmy Can't Dance, 119 S. Seventh St., LL (first quarter)
- Barbarella Louisville, 116 E. Main St. (second quarter)
- Tryangles, 209 S. Preston St. (second quarter)
Automotive Sales/Services
- Brown Bros Cadillac, 728 S. Fourth St. (first quarter)
Beverage/Coffee Shops
- Starbucks, 101 S. Fifth St. (first quarter)
Books/Gifts/Hobbies
- Regalo Gifts, 562 S. Fourth St. (has another location at 234 Pearl St. in New Albany, Indiana) (second quarter)
Printers
- Precision Printing, 438 S. Fifth St. (moved to new location at 1220 Main St. in Clarksville, Indiana) (second quarter)
