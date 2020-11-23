LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In an effort to clean up one of Louisville's most popular parks, the Olmsted Park Conservancy is launching a new campaign: "Be a Park Hero. Leave Zero Behind."
During the coronavirus pandemic, Louisville park usage has "increased dramatically" according to park officials, leading to more trash being left behind by visitors.
“Every piece of trash left behind harms the park, its users and the wildlife who call it home,” said Layla George, president and CEO of Olmsted Parks Conservancy.
Similar to the "carry in, carry out" campaign started in 2017 at Central Park in New York City, the "Be a Park Hero. Leave Zero Behind" asks park-goers to throw away their trash but also go the extra mile and clean up other pieces they may find left behind.
As part of the initiative, signs with biodegradable trash bags and trash cans have been placed surrounding Big Rock in Cherokee Park. Officials with the Olmsted Parks Conservancy plan to eventually roll out the initiative to all 17 of Louisville's Olmsted Parks.
“This means not only picking up after yourself but chipping in and doing a little extra to help keep our parks clean, safe, and beautiful for all of us today, and future generations tomorrow, to enjoy,” George said.
The campaign was paid for with a grant from the Trager Family Foundation, according to a news release.
She said the trash left behind could also contaminate Beargrass Creek, an important local water system.
