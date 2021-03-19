LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As Sherard Seay strolled down the sidewalk of Hill Street in Louisville's Toonerville neighborhood Friday, his eyes were peeled for litter — of all shapes and sizes.
On a pleasant afternoon, he nimbly used his trash grabber to snatch up crushed aluminum cans, bits of plastic wrappers and scraps of paper.
“We’ll never be out of work," he said. "That’s true."
As Seay knows well, COVID-19 caused litter to spike in all corners of Louisville, since jail inmates could no longer help out and some volunteer efforts paused.
Seay is part of the city’s solution.
Months ago, Metro Council and Mayor Greg Fischer budgeted $1 million of a larger $26 million in leftover funds to create the Clean Collaborative Crew.
Seay is one of the 13 crew members. Robert Lush is the coordinator.
"Having this crew is a whole lot better for us," Lush said. "We're a whole lot more consistent. We can get a lot more done. We're happy to get them out working."
Lush said the crew will identify the city’s most littered spots and schedule regular clean-up routes. Such clean-ups began on Feb. 24.
“And since then, they’ve cleaned just over 200 miles and gotten probably a little over 100,000 pounds," Lush said.
Lush said the effort is still a work in progress. For instance, the city is still figuring out a good way to facilitate interstates clean-ups since those roads are maintained by the state.
However, as the team transforms parts of town like the Hill Street corridor during the Friday clean-up, Lush can see the big picture.
“For Louisville, we want to bring back people," Lush said. "We want people to have pride in where they live at.”
Seay said he can gradually see some of that pride returning — after each piece of trash is removed.
"That's why we try to make it look good for the businesses," he said after removing trash from the sidewalk around a seafood restaurant. "So more business can get a chance to open up."=
“Some people say thank you. They’ll stop and say thank you.”
Lush said the work doesn't end with the Collaborative Crew. The city also needs the public's cooperation. He said city residents should always secure the loads they're hauling and avoid littering in any form. He said those interested in volunteering can contact Brightside to find a nearby neighborhood clean-up. Several Metro Council members are also scheduling similar neighborhood clean-ups.
Lush also asks the community to be patient with the new crew and says any littering complaints can reported to Metro311.
