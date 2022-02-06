LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new comedy club in Louisville is opening its doors next month.
Construction is underway at the Louisville Comedy Club, which is going into the former Impellizzeri's on Whiskey Row in downtown Louisville.
The club will have 275 seats, a bar in the front half with drinks and food for anyone — even though who aren't attending a show.
The owners have locations in Washington, Oklahoma, Wisconsin, and Indiana, which allows them to bring in some big names.
"We have David Koechner who was on The Office. He was Todd Packer and played Champ in Anchorman. He's great," Adam Norwest, a partner at the Louisville Comedy Club, said. "The whole calendar is really good and diverse, and if you like dirty comedy or clean or political or cerebral or slapstick, like there's going to be something in there for everyone."
The first show with Tony Baker is scheduled for March 10 with tickets starting at $25. To buy tickets or learn more about the club, click here.
