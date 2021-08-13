LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Zoo has a new director.
Mayor Greg Fischer announced the appointment on Friday of Daniel Maloney as the zoo's fifth director in its 52-year history. Maloney comes to Louisville from Florida after working as a deputy director at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens for the past 11 years.
"Dan has the experience and leadership skills to successfully move our world-class Zoo into the future," said Mayor Fischer in the release. "His passions for animal care and welfare, conservation and guest experience fuel a deep understanding of the multi-layered zoo world. He will be an asset to the Zoo and our community."
Maloney topped candidates after a nationwide search. The mayor's office says he has decades of experience with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums accredited zoos. In addition to working in Jacksonville, he also had leadership roles at zoos in New Orleans and Melbourne, Australia.
"My top priorities are ensuring optimal animal care and welfare, delivering superior guest experiences, and providing a safe, inclusive space for our patrons," said Maloney in a statement. "Accredited zoos and aquariums are essential centers for learning about wildlife and for sparking curiosity about animals from around the world."
Maloney takes the role in October, as longtime zoo director John Walczak retires. He has been at the Louisville Zoo for 36 years and served as director for 17.
Walczak called Maloney an innovative leader with a passion for accredited zoos. "He will lead the Zoo, the staff and its volunteers confidently into a new era. He will be a strong advocate for our community as well. I leave the Zoo in good hands, and I look forward to watching and supporting the growth of this treasured cultural asset into the future," Walczak said.
Walczak has been with the Zoo since 1985 and was named director in 2004. During his tenure, the zoo has added the Islands, Gorilla Forest, and Glacier Run exhibits, which have been recognized by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) for excellence and innovation. Under Walczak's leadership, the zoo also marked milestone conservation efforts, marked the birth of male elephant calf "Fitz" and the addition of rescued polar bear, Qannik.
As Zoo Director, Maloney will be responsible for shaping the Zoo's vision, as well as overseeing the work of 120 full-time, 10 part-time and more than 100 seasonal employees.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.