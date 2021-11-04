LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There's officially a new man in charge at the Louisville Zoo.
Dan Maloney comes to Louisville from the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens. He was deputy director there for the last 11 years.
On Thursday night, Maloney spoke to a Metro Council Committee about his hopes for the zoo.
He says he wants to create more immersive and exciting experiences at the zoo, but also work to give animals more freedom and the opportunity to live.
"If you thought the last couple decades were great, wait until you see the next because what we're going to do here is really just expand on the experiences that people can have, these up close and really impactful experiences," Maloney said.
Maloney is only the fifth director in the zoo's 52-year history. He replaces John Walczak, who retired this year after 17 years as the zoo's director.
