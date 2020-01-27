LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There’s a new leader at the helm of the Louisville Metro chamber of commerce.
Sarah Davasher-Wisdom replaces former president and CEO, Kent Oyler, as the first female leader of Greater Louisville Inc., an organization that represents 1,700 local businesses across every industry, large and small.
Davasher-Wisdom, who moved to Louisville more than five years ago, said she's greatly enjoyed living in Louisville after originally coming from rural Kentucky.
Oyler came to GLI when it was in a “turn-around situation,” Davasher-Wisdom said.
“We were in a situation where we could not even apply for ‘Chamber of the Year,’ because we didn't even qualify,” she said. “So his main goal was to get the organization on track. Over the past five years, we have 400 net new members. Our finances are in order, and we have a lot of momentum moving forward.”
Now, Davasher-Wisdom is looking at how to grow the whole Louisville economy and compete with similar cities like Omaha and Indianapolis.
“There was a study done last July that said we are a stable city,” Davasher-Wisdom said. “We have a lot of room to grow ... Circumstances could tip us in either direction. We are not growing as fast as our peer cities. We've done a lot of good work, but we're going to have to do more in order to compete with those we want to compete with.”
Davasher-Wisdom said GLI has outlined seven key strategies:
- Drive Innovation and Ideation by Fostering Applied R&D Partnerships between Industry and Academia.
- Catalyze a Regional Entrepreneurial Ecosystem to Help Diversify the Economy and Take Advantage of Emerging Opportunities
- Scale and Differentiate the Region’s Targeted Industry Clusters
- Develop, Retain, and Attract Talent
- Intentionally Support the Success of Minority Enterprises and Talent
- Connect the Region through Shared Identity
- Invest in Key Mobility Solutions and Other 21st Century Infrastructure Initiatives
“It’s time to get the business leadership together and move forward just like Nashville did 10 years ago,” Davasher-Wisdom said.
GLI wants to help the city and state raise more money in taxes while keeping a competitive business climate.
Davasher-Wisdom believes cities need the option to have their own sales tax, but when it comes to one hot-button issue, whether Louisville should impose a restaurant tax, she's not for that.
“In general, tax policy is strongest when it doesn't target a specific industry," she said.
