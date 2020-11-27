LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A sustainable grocery store created from the Feed the West movement in Louisville celebrated its soft opening Friday.
Black Market KY is a black, female-owned sustained grocery store in west Louisville. Most of the food and products that will be sold in the grocery store will also be by black-owned businesses.
Shauntrice Martin, the store owner, said they plan to focus on food justice and investing in the community.
"We also try to make sure that we are employing the community to get paid," Martin said. "So if we need staffing, marketing, drivers, we want to focus on hiring people from the west end so that we can turn the dollar around in this community."
The market also has delivery and pickup options for customers. Any food that isn't sold, and is still fresh, will be donated to Feed the West.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.