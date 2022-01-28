LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Mexican cuisine staple will reopen its doors in less than a month.
Guaca Mole originally opened in 2013 in east Louisville but closed its location on Jan. 1, 2022. The new location on 900 E. Market St. will open Feb. 22.
That same day is also National Margarita Day, and reservations are already available to book online.
Some of the new items being introduced on the menu include Cochinita a la Lena, Aguachile Amarillo Mixto, Aguachile Verde, Aguachile Campechano and La Catrina Salad.
Guaca Mole will be open from 5-10 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.
