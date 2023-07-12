BROWNSTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- A new drug treatment program in southern Indiana is starting where many addicts end up — in jail.
The program at the Jackson County Jail is called MAT: Medication Assisted Treatment. While it only started in February, it's already changing lives.
"It helps you focus on your next step instead of your next fix," said Karley Elsner.
Elsner started using drugs when she was just 13 years old and has been in and out of jail.
"Fentanyl. Fentanyl and meth, mostly," she said. "It was bad. It was a $400 a day, easy, habit."
She's now facing 36 years behind bars for using and selling drugs, an addiction that almost killed her. But now, with the help of a state grant, the Jackson County Jail announced the new MAT opioid program.
"This program is basically about saving and changing lives," said Chris Everhart, Jackson County Jail commander. "Giving people hope and being able to provide them services, being able to provide them hope for a sober lifestyle."
Those who decide to enter the program receive a single shot of the addiction treatment drug SUBLOCADE, the effects of which last up to five months.
"It helps a lot as far as the cravings and stuff and then the treatment you do, classes several times a week," Elsner said.
But those classes and assistance are not just available while participants are behind bars. Centerstone will provide peer services and connect them to outside services upon their release.
"With 80% of individuals in the justice system having a diagnosed substance abuse disorder, jails are ground zero for helping people restart their lives," said Doug Huntsinger, executive director for Drug Treatment and Enforcement.
The goal is relapse prevention with the help of wrap-around services.
"You can learn all the tools you want, but if you don't have a support system out there, then it sets you up immediately with that support system," said Elsner.
So far, four people have enrolled in the program, one Elsner said has already made an impact.
"People I thought gave up on me talk to me now because I am like 'Hey, I am part of this class and they have helped me,' and they're like 'I can tell you are changing,'" she said. "So yeah, I am optimistic about it."
Additionally, Jackson County received a Comprehensive Opioid Recovery Center grant from Centerstone. It's part of a $3.4 million four-year award from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration to "provide a full spectrum of treatment and recovery support services to residents in nine Indiana counties."
The grant allows Centerstone to provide peer services to program participants at the jail and connect them with services once they're released.
