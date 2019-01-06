LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Those who uphold the law in Kentucky started new, four-year terms on Sunday.
17 Jefferson County District Court judges were sworn in at Metro Hall Sunday afternoon.
Kentucky Chief Justice John Minton Jr. officiated the ceremony. Most are incumbents who kept their seats in the November election, but four are newly elected to the bench.
All of Kentucky's district judges were up for election in 2018.
District Court judges help handle the nearly 900,000 cases that make it through the court system each year.
