JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A new ice cream shop is coming to Jeffersonville, but it'll be offering a lot more than sweet treats.
"They always said, you have to be awful crazy to open up an ice cream spot in the winter - well, I must be," said Marshall Pence.
In approximately a month, Taylor's Cereal Bowl Kitchen will open in downtown Jeffersonville, offering cereal flavored milkshakes to the public.
"Just all the classics from when I was a kid, we're going to bring those and infuse those with the ice cream," said Pence.
But Pence and his wife Donique's vision goes beyond unique ice cream flavors — their main goal is to provide a sensory-inclusive space for kids with autism or neurodivergence.
"My son, and I also have a nephew that's autistic," said Pence. "And playing with this technology has brought them out of their shell."
An interactive floor features a number of scenarios and games. There's also sensory toys and 3D printers.
Plus, a machine that can take a picture of child's drawing and insert it as a 3D animation on a projected screen. That feature is what Pence believes will be the big draw.
"Living animation," Pence said. "You know, I think that's what's going to take everyone by storm."
Pence says during tests, the technology has gone over well so far.
"When you see the children interact with this technology, it's just unbelievable," Pence said. "It just melts your heart. You just don't know what to do because they get so engaged with it."
The shop and its sensory tools will be open to everyone, but the couple hopes this will be a space where neurodivergent kids and their families can engage, socialize, and support one another.
"Hopefully we can just bring that whole community together and make everybody operate as one, on one accord, feel more relaxed," said Pence.
He believes using the unique technology will help kids with autism or neurodivergence socialize, and potentially unlock untapped skills.
"I've always believed autistic children are very special children and they have a special ability that me or you might not possess, but you just got to find out what it is through this. I think we will be able to help a lot of parents that have been struggling with that over the years," said Pence. "[The kids] can interact more and eventually just pull them out of their shell, and then they'll be able to move and operate on their own. And that's basically what we're going to try to do here."
Pence believes the technology they're providing will be key in accomplishing just that.
"It has to start somewhere, and why not Jeffersonville?" he said.
They hope to open Taylor's Cereal Bowl Kitchen in mid-December. Pence says they also plan to launch a website and social media pages soon.
The shop will be located on Spring Street next to Little Bean Kids Consignment.
