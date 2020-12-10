ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Elizabethtown Police Department just added a new, four-legged officer to the force.
Otto is a two-year old German Shepherd from Europe. He's been through narcotics training and just hit the streets of Elizabethtown in mid-November.
He may have a tail and coat of fur, but Otto is an officer just like his human partner.
"He's the same as me," said Officer Ken Swanson, Otto's handler. :He hasn't been to the same training as me. He doesn't carry a gun, but that's my partner."
Otto is certified in narcotics, and his main role will be to assist with drug searches. However, he can also use his sense of smell to track evidence or even search for missing people.
"It's a great benefit, not only to the department but to the community, having another narcotics dog because this will be our second dog," Swanson said.
The other K-9 at the Elizabethtown Police Department is Lola, who's been part of the team for about five years and has assisted in several arrests. The hope is that Otto will soon do the same and help keep drugs out of Hardin County.
"We go to training anywhere from 2-4 hours a week," Swanson said. "He's a great dog and and great partner."
The department is already looking into getting a third K-9.
