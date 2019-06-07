LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Retired Marine Tom Melchiors relies on Louisville’s Robley Rex VA Medical center to help manage his seizure disorder. He is among the 40,000 veterans who use the facility every year.
“The VA has always provided my healthcare real good for me,” Melchiors told WDRB News. “And I don't have anything I can complain about.”
A new law that went into effect on Thursday is designed to help keep it that way.
The MISSION Act streamlines and simplifies access to private health care.
Congress passed the law in 2018 in response to nationwide concerns about long wait times and quality of care at VA hospitals.
“We want to make sure no matter where the veteran gets his or her care, that it's highest quality, and that it has good access,” said Stephen Black, director of the Robley Rex VA Medical Center.
For example, under the old rules, a veteran had to live at least 40 miles from a VA facility to be eligible for a private physician.
“Now it's a 30 minute rule for drive-time for primary care and mental health care, or 60 minutes drive-time for all specialty care,” said Black.
For emergencies, veterans now have more access to private urgent care centers.
Also, if doctor and patient decide outside care is what's medically needed, the MISSION Act streamlines the process.
“It should be barrier-free access to care, no matter where that is,” said Black. “And I really believe this has helped to remove barriers.”
Veterans who spoke to WDRB News applauded the changes.
“That's great that America wants to take care of the veterans,” said Melchiors, the retired Marine.
“They've been taking care of me. Even more so, that Mission Act is going to knock it up a notch or two,” said Army veteran David Smith.
But VA officials stress, the new rules are not part of an effort to privatize veteran health care.
In fact, Black said the Louisville medical center has added more than 80 staff members over the past year, most of them directly involved in patient care.
“We want veterans to choose VA,” said Black. “We want to do more in-house and allow them to come here for care.”
For more details about the MISSION Act and its requirements, call (502) 287-5591 or click here.
