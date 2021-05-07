LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For families with a loved one diagnosed with autism, a new center near Breckenridge Lane and Taylorsville Road in Louisville could soon provide resources they couldn't find anywhere else.
Alysia Wade described the plans for the future center as "life-changing." She said the resources that it would provide are ones they've searched nearly two decades for.
Wade's son Joey, 20, was diagnosed with autism when he was 3. He now regularly sees a neurologist with Norton Healthcare.
"Communication and behaviors were our biggest issues," Wade said.
Joey uses a few words, but for the most part, he's non-verbal.
"When he was younger, he would point, pull, show us," Wade said. "As he got older, he was pulling up Google Maps and was able to point out to Target, the movies, a restaurant to tell us where he wanted to go."
Norton Healthcare is building a 13,000-square-foot center in partnership with the University of Louisville Department of Pediatrics. The goal is to offer services to people of all ages.
Norton currently operates an autism center off Burnett Avenue, but project officials said once the center opens, they will consolidate all autism programs and resources to the new location.
The center will offer a variety of resources including small and large group programs, speech and behavioral specialists, therapy and exam rooms, and an occupational gym. There will also be apartments to help people like Joey learn how to transition from living at home to being on their own. Wade said family programs will also help parents educate their other children on how to understand their sibling with special needs.
"It's hard, because with Joey, there's no physical indication something is wrong," she said. "He's low-verbal and he has behavior issues and communication issues and social issues. So it's a really hard thing to explain to children."
Wade said she's sad a center like this didn't exist when her son was younger but said she is glad other families won't have to struggle like hers did.
"We didn't have anything like this and we wish we did," she said. "We did everything by trial-and-error, so it's so nice for them to be able to come to a place like this. So many kids are being diagnosed, and there are not enough doctors, there is not enough care, there's not enough programs."
Lynnie Meyer, senior vice president and chief development officer with Norton Healthcare, said the reach of the program will serve the entire region, and the center will have specialists and providers from different areas.
"The need is growing," Meyer said. "You'll find, right now, families that are waiting for access, they're waiting for appointments or maybe they're leaving our market and going to another center across the country, and we know that creates a challenge for our community."
Wade said her son attended New Albany-Floyd County Schools, and while the school system tried to provide adequate care, she said public schools are too overwhelmed with the amount of students needing special attention.
"The school systems cannot handle the autism load," she said. "If you don't live in the autism world, you're not going to really understand a child can't be in a classroom with 16 other kids with other disabilities."
Officials said the project is still in its early stages, but the goal is to open in 2022. Plans are expected to cost around $14 million.
