LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The new chief of Louisville Metro Police will be introduced in a news conference at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Mayor Greg Fischer's Office confirmed Tuesday night.
Last month, the panel that interviewed candidates for the position was united behind one person for the job, according to David James, a committee member and the Metro Council president.
More than 20 people applied for the position that opened up when Fischer fired former Chief Steve Conrad in June after officers failed to use their body cameras during the fatal shooting of David McAtee, a popular barbecue chef, amid protests over the death of Breonna Taylor.
"The individual who will be our new chief is an individual who has chief experience." said Jessica Green, chair of the Metro Council Public Safety Committee. "An individual who has led from the tough lines, who has held officers accountable and made tough decisions, who has held themselves accountable when the time calls for it. An individual who has implemented progressive police practices and an individual who has experience coming from a large metropolis.
"The people of Louisville, we are lucky to have this individual, and I am super excited that this chief will be ushering us into a new era."
Besides James, the eight-person panel includes Green; James Peden, the public safety committee’s co-chair; Metro government public safety chief Amy Hess; other city officials; and Rangeland Elementary School teacher Sharon VanCleave, the group’s only private citizen.
We will stream the announcement at 10 a.m. live on WDRB.com
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.