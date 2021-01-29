LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The newest member of the Louisville Metro Council wants to improve public transportation in the south end of the city.
Amy Holton Stewart, D-25, says most TARC routes run north to south on Dixie Highway, but nothing runs east to west.
"If you look at the TARC system on a map, all the routes, there's a huge gaping hole in southwest Jefferson County," Holton Stewart said.
The retired family resource and youth service center coordinator from Greenwood Elementary and PRP High School said she often worked with students and parents who couldn't easily get to the places they needed to on public transportation.
She's bringing that experience working with families in need to her Metro Council office.
"If we want to be a thriving city, we have to be able to get our citizens to work and get them to community school and to all the different resources," she said. "And I think that we're not doing our constituents in this end of town a big service by not providing those services."
Holton Stewart also said southwest Jefferson County is 'beyond due" for economic development.
"I want to make a difference," she said. "This end of town needs some attention and I'm ready to step up and make that happen."
She added that one of her top priorities is also making sure the community is healthy and can get the COVID-19 vaccination as soon as possible.
Holton Stewart was appointed by the Metro Council on Thursday to serve the remainder of former Metro Councilman David Yates' term. Yates resigned from his District 25 seat after being elected to the state senate.
