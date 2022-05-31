LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new motor vehicles branch opened Tuesday morning in west Louisville.
The new branch — located near West Broadway and 29th Street in the French Plaza in the Shawnee neighborhood — replaced the location at the Nia Center. At 10,000 square feet, it has more space and will help people with things like drivers licenses, vehicle registration and vehicle inspections.
It's the first time vehicle inspections have been offered at the west Louisville branch.
"We are expanding the access to our services," said Johnathan Jessop, advance administrator at the branch. "That means more sheriff inspections at this location and also faster times that customers can come in and get their tags renewed and and complete what they are looking to get for today."
The new location is open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, except on Thursday, when it's open until 6:30 p.m.
