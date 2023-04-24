LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A mural honoring a Louisville legend is nearly complete in the Russell neighborhood.
Artist Shepherd Fairey started Saturday on a seven-story mural of Muhammad Ali. The artwork of the legendary boxer and international activist is being painted on the side of the Chestnut Street YMCA, near Central High School, where Ali went to school.
@wdrb_news The Greatest | New mural of Muhammad Ali is nearing completion in Louisville. #muhammadali #louisville #louisvilleky #thegreatest #ali #mural #murals ♬ Muhammed Ali Speaks - Marcel P. Black
Fairey also created the Hope images that featured former President Barack Obama.
The Louisville mural is based on a photo taken of Ali during an interview in 1967. Howard Bingham took the famous photo.
"It's emotional just cause I know my father would be extremely proud," said Dustin Bingham, Howard's son. "For one Shepherd Fairey making art off one of his images of his best friend in his hometown, it doesn't get any better."
Fairey and three other painters expect the mural to be completed by Tuesday afternoon.
