LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new natural area in Louisville was unveiled Monday by city leaders.
The Bradley Greenway features a 1/3-mile walking trail on a soft-surfaced path in the Clifton Heights neighborhood on Lindsay Avenue.
"When we obtained this property, it was in pretty bad shape in terms of invasive species and historical dumping that was here," Parks Administrator Bennett Knox said. "It has always been a woodland in the neighborhood."
The area has been in the works since spring of 2008.
Several local organizations helped with the restoration efforts for the natural area off Brownsboro Road.
According to a news release, the trail dedication represents the first phase of development of the land, which could eventually be converted into an accessible paved trail.
"It's exciting to think about the wildlife that will now able to thrive in this new Natural Area, and all the folks that will be able to gather to enjoy a hike right here in Clifton Heights," Mayor Greg Fischer said in a news release.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.