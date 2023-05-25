LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bullitt County students are one step closer to their future careers.
High school students from the Bullitt County Public Schools district who complete their school's engineering path will be promised admission to the UofL Speed School of Engineering.
They are calling the program GEES. It stands for Guaranteed Entrance to Engineering School.
Bullitt County Public Schools Superintendent Jesse Bacon said it's a great opportunity for students.
"We have a great pass rate as it stands in our programs now," he said. "So if students that have a genuine interest in engineering that can come finish our program and have guaranteed admissions to UofL's Speed School, one of the best engineering schools in the country. So we're definitely excited about that."
The program is made possible through a partnership with GE Appliances.
As of the Fall 2022 semester, the district had nearly 250 students in the engineering pathway.
Copyright 2023 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.