LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the third straight day, the state of Indiana reported a single-day record of new COVID-19 cases.
The Indiana State Department of Health reported 2,521 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the state's total confirmed infections to 145,977.
Saturday's numbers broke Friday's reported record of 2,328 new cases, the first time the state reported over 2,000 cases in a day. The numbers also mark the fourth day in a week health officials reported a record-breaking number of new cases.
State health officials said Saturday's case numbers reflect the results of 34,320 tests, which is the highest number of tests submitted in one day, according to a news release.
ISDH said 31 more people have died from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths in Indiana to 3,685. To date, 1,545,927 tests have been reported to the state health department, up from 1,532,949 on Friday.
Health officials said 100 of the cases reported Saturday had been delayed because of a "technical issue" earlier in the week.
In southern Indiana, Clark County has 2,791 confirmed cases, 72 of which were newly reported Saturday, and 57 deaths. Floyd County has 1,696, 65 of which were reported Saturday, and 65 deaths.
To find testing locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state.
For a breakdown of cases by county, click here.
