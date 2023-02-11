LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Highlands is getting ready to welcome its newest restaurant to Bardstown Road.
Nostalgic Restaurant and Cocktail House is located on the first floor of the Bellwether Hotel. They held a soft opening Saturday and the official opening will be after Valentine's Day.
Owners describe the restaurant as a Miami art-deco feel mixed with London vibe.
Executive Chef Drew Corman has been brought it to specialize in dishes like oysters, petite filet, salmon and several shared plates.
"Having a chop house that feels like it's a neighborhood staple but also something that can widely attract tourists to come and have a beverage before dinner, maybe a night cap, it just feels right," Owner Catherine McDowall said.
Nostalgic is open six days a week and closed on Mondays. Owners plan on opening outdoor patio seating in April.
