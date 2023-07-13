LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A street that leads up to Churchill Downs is getting a new look.
City officials said the construction along Central Avenue will help slow drivers down.
This project was identified by the Complete Streets Coalition, which is reviewing roads throughout Louisville to see how safety can be improved.
Christine Schneider is the president of the Taylor Berry Neighborhood Association and lives right by Central Avenue.
"I love it, I absolutely love it, I think it is the greatest thing," Schneider said. "I, myself, have been trying to get speed humps or rumble strips, something, to slow people down because we've had a lot of people complain that they've lost side mirrors from people flying down Central Avenue."
Last month, the $139,000 project to install bumpouts and improve lighting began on the street. Nate Keltch is a transportation planner for Louisville Metro, and said the bumpouts will force people to slow down.
"We believe this will improve the quality of life and safety for everyone around," Keltch said. "If a street is very wide, you're gonna want to speed through it. But if it's narrowed down a little bit, you'll say I have to pay a little bit more attention."
The bumpouts are spread between 7th Street and Taylor Boulevard. Customers at Central Beer Depot said they worry the bumpouts will cause more confusion.
"I think they're gonna be a hazard. I really do," Tina Bishop said.
"If they don't know that's there and they hit that, it could be a bad accident," Rick Jones said.
Schneider said the long-term benefits will be worth the adjustment.
"I think it's eventually gonna slow people down and make people pay attention to what they're doing," Schneider said.
The project should be completed in the next week or so.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.