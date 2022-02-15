LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana is welcoming a new state senator into the Statehouse.
Sen. Gary Byrne was sworn in on Monday, Feb. 14, after serving as a councilman in Harrison County from 2016-20.
The Republican will now serve District 47, which includes eastern Dubois, Crawford, Orange, Harrison, Perry and Washington counties.
Byrne fills the position previously held by former Sen. Erin Houchin, who resigned last month.
Byrne's term ends in November of this year.
