LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — After months of delays, Shelby County's newest public school is finally set to open Monday.
Marnel C. Moorman School originally was to open in August, but weather pushed back construction.
The school will house 600 students, ranging from kindergarten through eighth grade, who have been split across four other campuses because of the delays. The incoming students have been on field trips this week to allow teachers to move into the new school.
Officials said certain areas such as dressing rooms still aren't ready, but they should be finished next week.
