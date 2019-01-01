LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you live in or visit Scott County, Indiana, the sheriff wants you to know it's a drug-free area.
Newly elected Sheriff Jerry Goodin said, effective Jan. 1, 2019, Scott County is a drug-free zone.
Goodin says he will take a zero-tolerance policy with dealing, manufacturing or possessing any illegal drugs.
The sheriff warns that, if you are contributing to the drug problem in the county, you should move or you will be arrested.
Years of prescription drug abuse by residents has led to growing HIV cases.
Health officials have linked the majority of cases to people sharing needles while using the painkiller Opana.
Goodin, a longtime Indiana State Police sergeant, was elected in November.
