LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new neighborhood is under construction just north of Mt. Washington.
Redwood Apartment Neighborhoods, a developer from Independence, Ohio, is building 135 single-story apartments on Bardstown Road in southern Jefferson County.
The housing complex near Broad Run Park features apartments with two bedrooms, two bathrooms and an attached garage.
Redwood Louisville is preleasing the first two buildings, which are planned to be ready in September. The remainder of the housing units are expected to be ready within the next six to nine months.
Depending on the floor plan, price ranges from $1,600 to $2,000 a month.
