LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new study shows the tree canopy are growing in Louisville.
The most recent Urban Tree Canopy Assessment for the city shows Louisville "experienced tree canopy gain while also combating canopy loss," according to a news release from Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer's Office.
The study was commissioned by the nonprofit TreesLouisville. The University of Vermont's Spatial Analysis Lab conducted a follow-up study comparing data from the 2012 assessment to data from 2019.
The study showed a 1% net increase of tree canopy in the city, which officials said outpaces the city's annual canopy loss. Additionally, the city saw a 2% increase in street canopy and "considerable growth of trees planted a decade ago."
"In 2011, Louisville was struggling with a growing urban heat island," Fischer said in a news release, adding that the city is "moving in the right direction" of meeting the 45% tree canopy goal of the Sustain Louisville plan, which was introduced in 2013 to set goals for sustainability in Louisville.
In addition to the data, the assessment also provides recommendations to help the city continue growing its tree canopy by preserving the existing one and planting new trees in areas that have a low canopy. The study also suggested planting trees with "a broad age and species distribution," and "educating the community about the value and services trees provide" for the city to stay green.
To read the full assessment, click here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.