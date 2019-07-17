JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Taco Luchador is now open for business in Jeffersontown.
The new location on Taylorsville Road, not far from South Hurstbourne Parkway, opened Wednesday.
The restaurant, Taco Luchador's fourth location in Louisville, will feature a full bar and patio area. Other locations include the Highlands, St. Matthews and downtown Louisville.
"I think we're giving people value; we're giving people quality," said Fernando Martinez, owner and chef. "Our food is really fresh. Everything is made in house, and anything we don't make, we hire people who are as passionate as we are."
A fifth Taco Luchador location is already in the works for Colonial Gardens, which is across from Iroquois Park.
