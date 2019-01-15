LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of Louisville's most popular taco restaurants continues to expand.
Taco Luchador recently opened a location in downtown Louisville. Now it's planning two more restaurants: One in Jeffersontown in the Stony Brook Village Center on Taylorsville Road, and another at Colonial Gardens across from Iroquios Park.
"Colonial Gardens is going to have a really cool outdoor beer garden," said Taco Luchador Manager Rick Moir. "It's going to connect to the restaurants and breweries going in there.
"J'town will have a nice huge patio right on Taylorsville Road you'll be able to see, so we're really looking forward to both of those."
The new locations are scheduled to open in late spring or early summer, which will bring the total number of Taco Luchadors in Louisville to five.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.