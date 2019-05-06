LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A historic south Louisville redevelopment project is almost complete, and a Mexican restaurant and pizzeria will be among the first two businesses to set up shop there.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced Monday that El Taco Luchador and Union 15 will be the first two tenants to open at the $5 million Colonial Gardens redevelopment project across from Iroquois Park.
"This is the culmination of six years of effort by the city and its partners to revive a long-vacant property that once was a center of neighborhood activity," Fischer said. "Colonial Gardens is an example of how public and private interests can join forces to create something that will benefit residents, visitors and businesses alike, and we are excited to welcome its new tenants."
Construction on Colonial Gardens began in spring 2019 and is on track for completion in June with the first tenants opening in the coming months.
The project is managed by Underhill Associates.
"We greatly appreciate the positive public-private partnership that is making this transformational project happen," Underhill Associates partners Jeff and Todd Underhill said in a statement. "We are happy that the patient neighbors and the visitors to Iroquois Park will not have to go another summer without having Colonial Gardens as a gathering place to once again celebrate life in the South End."
El Taco Luchador is a popular taqueria that offers menu items including gourmet tacos and tortas.
"Colonial Gardens is going to have a really cool outdoor beer garden," Taco Luchador Manager Rick Moir said. "It's going to connect to the restaurants and breweries going in there."
Union 15 is a pizza and tap house concept created by Paul Blackburn and Alex Tinker, two business partners who grew up in the south end.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.