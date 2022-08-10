LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A brand new vision van is ready to hit the road to bring free vision screenings to Kentuckians.
The Kentucky Lions Eye Foundation's vision van provides free, on-the-go vision screenings throughout the commonwealth.
The new vision van, which has provided screenings for more than 197,000 people, will stop at the Kentucky State Fair this year in the South Wing's health horizon area.
Organizers said the fair is one of the foundation's largest screening events.
"I think the biggest thing is we're really just looking for the community to help us get these vans out where they need to be," said Lindy Lamkin, executive director of the Kentucky Lions Eye Foundation. "I really wanna see them out in the communities across the state. I wanna see them from Paducah to Pikeville, from Florence to south Central."
The vision van was made possible through grants from the Louisville Downtown Lions Club, Lions Club International and the Kentucky Colonels.
