LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An amateur basketball tournament that has been a staple of the Louisville community for 50 years has a new champion.
Newburg was crowned the champions of the 50th installment of the Dirt Bowl after defeating Business As Usual by a score of 59-54 on Sunday at Shawnee Park, the tournament's home since 1970.
"Actually, a Newburg team won the very first Dirt Bowl in 1969, so, it's kind of coming full circle to have Newburg back in the final in the championship in the 50th year," said game co-master of ceremonies, Ravon Churchill.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, who helped revive the tournament after some dormant years during the mid-2000s, was on hand for the trophy ceremony. Sunday's championship festivities also included the youth championship, a senior game, a women's game and a dunk contest.
The Dirt Bowl was founded by Janis Carter and Ben Watkins at Algonquin Park during the summer of 1969 with the hopes of using basketball to bring the Louisville community together during turbulent times. Over the years, future professional players such as Derek Anderson, Artis Gilmore, Darryl Griffith, Dan Issel, Wes Unseld, Rajon Rondo, Derek Anderson and Ron King have participated in the tournament.
A 50th anniversary awards dinner will be held Aug. 25 at the Frazier History Museum.
