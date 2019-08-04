LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Basketball fans gathered in West Louisville to cheer on the annual 'Dirt Bowl' tournament.
The competition brings together neighborhood teams from across the Louisville Metro area to compete.
This year marks the 50th anniversary of the local sports tradition.
"You have Newburg here, you have east, you have west, you have north. You have all teams from all over the community coming here competing on the court," said director of Louisville special events, Marty Storch. "It is real basketball, they compete hard but it is on the court. It is left on the court."
The championship games will happen next weekend.
Related:
- Celebration planned to kickoff 50th anniversary of the Dirt Bowl
- Dirt Bowl kicks off in Algonquin Park with 50th anniversary celebration
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.