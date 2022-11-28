LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Council is due for some changes in just over a month.
In January, seven new council members will be sworn in at City Hall in downtown Louisville. Before that can happen, the incoming members go through an orientation process to learn about the job.
On Monday, the first day of orientation was held for the council members who won seats in the November midterm election.
Khalil Batshon, a Dixie Highway restaurant owner, will take over the District 25 seat.
"I am just very happy and humbled and ready to get to work," Batshon said. "They're feeding us full of a lot of information, a lot of good information."
Democrat Jennifer Chappell faced no opposition in the District 15 race to succeed council member Kevin Triplett, who did not seek the office again.
"It's been a dream of mine to be on Metro Council just because I've always been a neighborhood and community advocate," Chappell said.
From the days of the former Board of Aldermen until recent years, the names and faces that make up Metro Council have changed from time to time. Metro Council president David James said seven new members at one time is significant.
"Seven new members is a large number," James said. "Seven new voices, seven new fresh faces, expressing their ideas and thoughts and voting on things that will guide the city for the next four years."
The new council members will also take office as a new mayor, Craig Greenberg, is being sworn in. The new council members come as the city still tries to recover following the death of Breonna Taylor and pays millions of dollars to settle lawsuits.
"I'd love to be part of the comeback for the city of Louisville," Chappell said.
There are 26 seats on Metro Council, each representing around 30,000 people. Of the seven new council members, three are Republicans and four are Democrats.
Batshon and Dan Seum Jr. flipped their seats to Republican for the first time ever since the county and city merged in 2003. Despite the new faces, James doesn't expect much of a shift in the balance of power.
"Ultimately we end up with 17 Democrats and nine Republicans on the council," James said.
While the seven council members won't be sworn in until Jan. 2, they're ready to go to work.
"I want to hear from you and hold me accountable, and I promise you that I will do my best," Chappell said.
The newcomers also have a message for their constituents.
"Be patient, be excited and a lot of good things are coming," Batshon said. "We're going to work very hard and very diligently to make great moves and decisions for our community."
The new council members have two more days of orientation before the swearing in ceremony.
