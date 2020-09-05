LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An armed Black militia group marched to Churchill Downs hours before the 146th Kentucky Derby but left before the race started.
The group known as the NFAC, which stands for "Not F***ing Around Coalition," was in the city in July protesting injustice in the Breonna Taylor case and said it would return if Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron didn’t complete the investigation into Breonna Taylor’s death.
About 200 members – dressed all in black from boots to masks – have shown up so far.
The group staged outside Churchill Downs, where police were in formation at Central Avenue. The NFAC and police were separated by a chainlink fence.
"When they start the race, ain't nobody going to be enjoying themselves," NFAC leader John "Grandmaster Jay" Johnson said. "You see, they're looking at us right now. They really don't give a damn about no race. Louisville, y'all brought this on yourself."
Johnson then led the group back to G.G. Moore Park, where the NFAC's march began, shortly before the running of the Derby.
A separate armed militia, mostly white with some members who displayed Three Percenters' insignias, had marched on Jefferson Square Park hours earlier Saturday. A leader of the "American Freedom Fighters" told protesters there that they expected to confront the NFAC there.
As the NFAC did a “weapons check" before the start of the march at G.G. Moore Park, one of the leaders said, “If you’re only carrying a pistol, you will not be allowed in this formation.”
On July 25, Johnson said if Cameron didn't complete the investigation into Taylor's death in four weeks, the city would burn.
During that protest, three members were injured in gunfire, which Johnson said occurred after a member passed out from the heat and dropped his gun. LMPD is investigating.
